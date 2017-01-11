Zoey Dollaz Hits A Personal Milestone Thanks To His New Song “Bad Tings”

Before 2016 came to an end, Zoey Dollaz couldn’t officially close out his successful year without dropping off another viral banger. The North Miami resident followed up the release of his October mixtape with his latest hit “Bad Tings.” The Haitian MC teamed up with rising artist DB Bantino, who holds down the hook, to entice all the ladies to do some “bad tings.”

With the Track Burnaz behind the boards, Zoey and DB’s club banger has been shining throughout social media as the record blares in background of posts from all of his fans. During the first week of 2017, “Bad Tings” hit the seven digit mark after gaining over one million streams on Spotify after spending a only month in rotation. It’s the Freebandz rapper’s first single to reach one million hits in such a short amount of time.

Congratulations to Zoey and his team. In case you haven’t rocked out to it by now, stream Zoey Dollaz’s new single “Bad Tings” below.

Bad Tings

