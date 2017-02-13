A 13-year-old aspiring astronaut wants other youngsters to see Hidden Figures. Taylor Richardson, of Jacksonville, Fla. raised thousands to send young girls in her community to free screenings of the Oscar-nominated film.

Richardson got a chance to see Hidden Figures during a space exploration screening at the White House in December, and it changed her life.

“When I saw the movie, I was inspired to work even harder to pursue my dreams.” she told People magazine.. “It made me want to ensure we girls help each other, not only get them into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), but to lead in the field.”

READ: ‘Hidden Figures’ Lands Atop Box Office With $22.8 Million In Ticket Sales

Richardson added, “I like [the movie] because it tells the story of how not just three women, but women who looked like me, change the space game for the U.S., and that’s huge!”

The teen started a GoFund Me campaign, with a goal of raising $2,600 to send 100 girls to see the movie. Richardson ended up bringing in more than $18,000 (and counting) and was able to pay for more than 1,000 girls to see the film during a screening event on Feb. 19. She also handed out over 700 books.

READ: Janelle Monae Surprises “Hidden Figure” Raye Montague On GMA