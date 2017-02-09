With the 59th annual Grammy Awards just nights away, artists, labels and fans alike are all waiting anxiously to see if their names will go down in history.

As is customary, music’s biggest night isn’t without its snubs—somehow, Solange’s A Seat at the Table and Rihanna’s ANTI weren’t contenders for Album of the Year. But, whether it’s the new artist prepping for their big breakout or the veteran finally getting the gramophone they’ve been eyeing since their career’s infancy, if done right, many of the categories will give deserving artists their just due.

If we could have it our way, we’d have these music creatives walking away from the stage with the W.