21 Savage’s Epic Records Debut Will Be Here Very Soon
Today (Feb. 9), Epic Records signee 21 Savage took to Twitter to announce his new album. “IssaAlbum very very soon,” the rapper born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph wrote. Prior to this, the Zone 6 Atltanta native’s Savage Mode project took the rookie rapper’s career to new heights.
Savage is morphing into a voice for the 20-something year olds in the ghettos of America. His all-too-real raps about life in the trap have captivated audiences far and wide. In the rapper’s The Fader cover story, Savage Mode has had a home on the Billboard charts for the past 29 weeks. This week the album sits at No. 30.
Fans can catch 21 at the upcoming Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Future, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Young Thug are headlining the event.
#IssaAlbum very very soon!
— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) February 9, 2017
