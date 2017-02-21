21 Savage Announces ‘Issa’ Tour With Young M.A, Tee Grizzley And Young Nudy

21 Savage had a break out 2016 for a number of reasons and blessings that came his way. Thanks to his hard-hitting Savage Mode project, the next 365 days is shaping up to be just as productive as last year — to say the least — for the rookie rapper.

READ: 21 Savage’s Epic Records Debut Will Be Here Very Soon

Beginning this spring, the Zone 6 native is hitting the road on his Issa tour, presented by Monster Energy Outbreak. The 29-city run will feature Young M.A, Young Nudy, and Tee Grizzley as well.

The tour kicks of on March 31 at Houston, Texas’ House of Blues and ends on May 7th at Miami’s Rolling Loud venue. In late 2016, 21 Savage toured with Young Thug on Thug’s HIHORSE’D Tour, so the experience is there.

READ: Fire Ahead: 21 Savage & YG Linked Up With Mike Will Made-It

After a couple of underground mixtapes, 21 Savage’s career took off with the release of his Savage Mode mixtape with Metro Boomin.’ The young rapper may also have new music on the way. Earlier this month, he took to his Twitter account to announce, “Issa Album very very soon.”

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Check out tour dates below.

March 31 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues

April 1 — San Antonio, Texas — Aztec Theatere

April 2 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues

April 4 — Denver, Colo. — Ogden

April 6 — El Paso, Texas — Buchanan’s

April 8 — Tucson, Ariz. — The Rialto

April 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Lights Festival *

April 10 — Anaheim, Calif. — House of Blues

April 11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues

April 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern

April 13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Warfield

April 15 — Portland, Ore. — Roseland

April 16 — Seattle, Wash. — Neptune

April 19 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Myth

April 20 — Chicago, Ill. — House of Blues

April 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Egyptian Room

April 22 — Columbus — #Fest

April 23 — Detroit — The Fillmore *

April 25 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues

April 26 — New York, N.Y. — Irving Plaza

April 28 — Wallingford, Conn. — The Dome

April 29 — Philadelphia, Pa, — The Fillmore

April 30 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues

May 2 — Norfolk, Va. — The Norva

May 3 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz

May 4 — Charlotte, N.C. — tThe Fillmore

May 5 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — House of Blues

May 6 — Washington, D.C. — Broc Fest *

May 7 — Miami, Fla. — Rolling Loud*

READ: 21 Savage Shows No Mercy On New Song, “100