21 Savage Announces ‘Issa’ Tour With Young M.A, Tee Grizzley And Young Nudy
21 Savage had a break out 2016 for a number of reasons and blessings that came his way. Thanks to his hard-hitting Savage Mode project, the next 365 days is shaping up to be just as productive as last year — to say the least — for the rookie rapper.
Beginning this spring, the Zone 6 native is hitting the road on his Issa tour, presented by Monster Energy Outbreak. The 29-city run will feature Young M.A, Young Nudy, and Tee Grizzley as well.
The tour kicks of on March 31 at Houston, Texas’ House of Blues and ends on May 7th at Miami’s Rolling Loud venue. In late 2016, 21 Savage toured with Young Thug on Thug’s HIHORSE’D Tour, so the experience is there.
After a couple of underground mixtapes, 21 Savage’s career took off with the release of his Savage Mode mixtape with Metro Boomin.’ The young rapper may also have new music on the way. Earlier this month, he took to his Twitter account to announce, “Issa Album very very soon.”
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Check out tour dates below.
March 31 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues
April 1 — San Antonio, Texas — Aztec Theatere
April 2 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues
April 4 — Denver, Colo. — Ogden
April 6 — El Paso, Texas — Buchanan’s
April 8 — Tucson, Ariz. — The Rialto
April 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Lights Festival *
April 10 — Anaheim, Calif. — House of Blues
April 11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues
April 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern
April 13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Warfield
April 15 — Portland, Ore. — Roseland
April 16 — Seattle, Wash. — Neptune
April 19 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Myth
April 20 — Chicago, Ill. — House of Blues
April 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Egyptian Room
April 22 — Columbus — #Fest
April 23 — Detroit — The Fillmore *
April 25 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues
April 26 — New York, N.Y. — Irving Plaza
April 28 — Wallingford, Conn. — The Dome
April 29 — Philadelphia, Pa, — The Fillmore
April 30 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues
May 2 — Norfolk, Va. — The Norva
May 3 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz
May 4 — Charlotte, N.C. — tThe Fillmore
May 5 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — House of Blues
May 6 — Washington, D.C. — Broc Fest *
May 7 — Miami, Fla. — Rolling Loud*