21 Savage joined host Joe La Puma on their newest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex. The Atlanta native brought his bankroll with him to New York City’s Stadium Goods on a recent hypebeast mission.

The Savage Mode artist discussed his love for rare sneakers, why the Jordan V is his favorite, how he used to hustle for kicks back in the day, and potential collaboration opportunities following his signature boot with Timberland.

Epic Records’ new recrtuit even copped some Yeezys for his children and acknowledged how fatherhood has changed his life. 21 Savage also touched on his friendship with Drake and reminsiced on the day Drizzy blessed him with the “OVO” Air Jordans. Watch the rapper drop $2,000 in cash on sneakers.

