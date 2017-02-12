At awards shows, the stars show up to show out within their categories and on the red carpet. With the Grammys taking the cake for “music’s biggest night,” there’s a chance you’re going to see your favorite celeb take a larger fashion risk.

The Grammys has been host to some of the greatest failed, barely-getting-away-with-it, and on-the-money fashion faux pas of the century. From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Givenchy dress to Cee-Lo’s outrageous peacock get-up, the red carpet and the stage are one big fashion extravaganza that defines the culture.

After digging through our “Grammys Lookbook” crates we found some of the best fashion looks that helped define the culture. Because we can all admit, this part of the night is America’s guilty pleasure.

Stroll down memory lane before Sunday’s (Feb. 12) big show in the gallery above.

