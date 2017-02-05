The relationship between 50 Cent and his oldest son Marquise is a turbulent one. While the Power executive and actor continually dotes upon his youngest boy Sire, Fif and Marquise unfortunately aren’t close. On Saturday (Feb. 4) Marquise–who bears an uncanny resemblance to Fif–took to social media to beg the public to stop advising him on how he should interact with his dad, and also reveal communication between them has come to a dead end.

#MarquiseJackson wants fans to stop advising him to reach out to #50Cent! A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

“Can you guys please stay out of my DMs and comments asking me to reach out?” the 19-year-old questioned. “Last time I checked I was blocked, so take that elsewhere. Please and thank you.”

50 Cent and Maquise’s tethered relationship is the result of his feud with Marquise’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins. However, Fif has also expressed a mixed bag of emotions when it comes to Marquise. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist has attempted several times in the past to communicate with him, and even defended his son’s efforts in trying to make a name for himself.

“You will be 20 in a few months I’m happy to see you in good spirits. You be strong out there on your own boy. You are a grown man now,” he captioned under a picture of Marquise back in February 2016.

But just as quickly as things were seemingly looking up, a few months later, 50 Cent publicly counted down the days until he’ll no longer have to pay child support.

“Man, real life is going to start sooner than you think,” 50 Cent wrote under a calendar which ends on Marquises’s Oct. 13th birthday. “Sad part is, I wish you well. #ShaniquaGetAJob”

Marquise learned of his father’s comments and responded in kind. “Don’t worry, I’ll make you proud. Just don’t forget to tell me Happy Birthday that day because you missed a few.”