A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Run From Police In “Bag On Me” Video

Boogie Down Bronx natives, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Don Q, continue to put on for the borough that is responsible for hip-hop’s existence. This week, the Highbridge the Label artists jacked the Grand Theft Auto theme for their new video, “Bag on Me.”

READ: A Boogie Heads To The Hills In His “Macaroni” Video

Directed by Christian Nolan Jones, the visuals find Boogie and Don on the run, trying to secure the bag from plain clothes police during a hot pursuit through the woods. The music video also borrows themes from GTA video game.

READ: VIBETRIBE Podcast: A Boogie & Don Q Are Playing For Keeps This Year

The Highbridge crew is not slowing down either. Back in January, Boogie linked with Lil Bibby for the video “Proud of Me.” During an interview with XXLmag.com, Philly native PnD Rock also said that he is hard at work on a joint project with the rapper.

Most recently Don Q showed up on the insane remix of Casanova’s “Don’t Run” with Dave East, Young M.A, and Fabolous.