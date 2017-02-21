Afropunk is going global, and it’s next stop is Johannesburg, South Africa. The festival’s organizers announced plans to expand into South Africa’s largest city this Winter 2017, on Instagram on Feb. 20. This marks the first-ever AP festival on the entire continent.

READ: Photo Diary: These Moments Captured The True Essence Of AfroPunk

“AFROPUNK makes it’s inaugural trip to Jo’Burg in December,” the announcement on Instagram reads. An official date and set list has not been revealed at this time, however the post links to another site where fans can receive updates concerning ticketing, dates, and the line-up.

READ: Tyler, The Creator Changed His Twitter Name Because He’s Grown

Since Afropunk’s conception in Brooklyn, New York in 2005, the festival has gained quite a bit of popularity, so much so, that it holds concerts in London, Paris, and most recently, Atlanta (last year’s inaugural show was cancelled due to inclement weather). Afropunk Paris, which will kick off on July 15, previously announced its line-up, featuring Tyler, the Creator, Big Freedia, and many more. Following the Parisian show, Afropunk will visit London, before heading to the states for its shows in Brooklyn and Atlanta in Aug. 2017 and Oct. 2017. The U.S. line-ups have not been announced yet.

For more details concerning Afropunk Johannesburg, head over to the festival’s website here.