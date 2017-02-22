Amy Winehouse may be gone, but the late singer’s legacy will continue to live on with a new art project that will be resurrected in Camden, London. Thanks to crowdfunding, Winehouse will reportedly be celebrated with a street art trail in March 2017.

The project, which is co-created by Winehouse’s brother Alex in collaboration with U.K. organization Global Street Art, will consists of two parts: a art trail and an exhibit. The trail will reportedly feature work by graffiti artists that were inspired by the Back to Black singer. Additionally, Winehouse’s family friend Pegasus has created an art installation, entitled “Love Is A Losing Game, which is in reference to her 2006 single. The exhibit on the other hand, was originally shown in 2013, but will return after the international tour of Amy Winehouse: Family Portrait. The exhibit will pay homage to Winehouse’s Jewish heritage, including include photos from past Shabbat dinners, the singer in a Jewish Girls Brigade uniform, and a map of her family tree.

“Aside from being an immensely talented, iconic and inspirational singer, Amy was also a Jewish girl from North London. It is fitting that the Jewish Museum in her beloved Camden Town should be the place to tell her story,” Director of the Jewish Museum London and organizer said of the singer. “Our street art trail is an exciting new way to explore Amy’s impact on her local community and we are keen to celebrate her legacy through the work of these outstanding street artists.”

The Amy Winehouse Art Trail will reportedly extend through Camden and end at London’s Jewish Museum. But it won’t last forever; the art tail will run from March 16 until June 4, while the exhibit will be open to the public from March 16 until Sept. 24. So if you’re ever in London in the next coming months, be sure to stop by and check out the Amy Winehouse trail and exhibit.