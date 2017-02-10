Anthony Anderson has learned a lot of poignant lessons from his dearest mother Doris Hancox, including the aspect of the birds and the bees. Going further, he’s learned how the master the man in the boat or in other words, going downtown. If you haven’t figured it out yet, his mom taught him how to properly perform oral sex.

During his appearance on Conan Wednesday (Feb. 8) Anderson talked about his mom, who sounds like a great character. After host Conan O’Brien asked the black-ish star about his lessons in oral sex, the actor explained his mother would go to her “video collection” and provide play by play points on how to please the kitty.

“I was in my early 20s. I had just come home from college and we happened to be sitting around in the family room — not only me but buddies and their girlfriends — and she not only taught me and my brothers and my boys but also the women how to do what they needed to do,” he said. “[She would] go into graphic detail as to what was happening on the video and what either me or my brothers or the young ladies should be doing.”

Anderson says Hancox decided to teach him so he would be lame like his father. “Her motivation was my father didn’t know how to eat p***y,” he added. “So she said, ‘I will be damned if I send my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that, so it is my duty as a woman to teach you to do this properly because your daddy didn’t know what the hell he was doing.’”

Hancox joins her son on the ABC game show reboot of To Tell The Truth as a scorekeeper. Anderson says he’s thrilled to have her as a co-star and she’s adapted to fame in her own special way.

Watch more stories about Mama Doris below.

