Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin plans to retire this year, following the release of her forthcoming album due in September, reports Billboard.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” the Queen of Soul told WDIV Local 4. Reportedly, her new album, which serves as a tribute to her birthplace of Detroit, Mich., will feature production by Stevie Wonder.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” Franklin continued. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Still, Franklin affirms she’ll be open to doing certain things six months out of the year. Among her many accomplishments, Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.