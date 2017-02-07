LaKeith Stanfield quickly became a crowd favorite on the instantly addictive FX show Atlanta. And while he plays quirky, left of center, “What the hell did he just do?” Darius, in real life, the actor is a stand-up dude when it comes to defending the honor of black women.

READ Spike Lee Cancels Chrisette Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” In Netflix Series

During a one-minute video, the 25-year-old San Bernardino, CA native recounted a conversation he had with his driver. While on set of his new project, the driver thought he could have a bro moment with Stanfield and belittle black women. The actor quickly let him know that’s not the case.

“Some dude, one of the drivers who takes us from point A to point B on this project that I’m working on, and he’s like, ‘Yo, black women they’re the hardest to deal with, man. They’re the most f**ked-up version of a woman you could have,’” Stanfield said.

Upon hearing the unsavory comments, Stanfield’s ears perked up and he let his driver know that kind of language about black women wouldn’t be tolerated.

READ Black Girl Magic 2015: The Year Black Women Lived Boldly

“I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait, you talking to the wrong person, man, because as far as I’m concerned, it’s the most beautiful aspect of black woman is that they’ve been through the most sh*t you could go through in this country. You know what I mean?” Stanfield said “They really have been through the most sh*t, and that’s a beautiful thing. That’s something that … should empower you to be a better version than what the f**k you are. Instead of having you feel beat down by it, it empowers you to be better.”

“So the woman that’s been through the most, that’s the one I want on my side,” Stanfield continued. “Because she understands when I go through some sh*t; she knows how to deal with the shit because she done been through it all. And that’s a beautiful thing. Don’t ever throw ’em on the back burner like they f**ked up, because you don’t understand what the fuck they went through. That’s b***h-n***a shit.”

Cheers Mr. Stanfield