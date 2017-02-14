Love is a beautiful thing, just ask Barack and Michelle Obama. The former president and first lady’s love story is beyond legendary. After the two met at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin over 20 years ago, a date to see Do The Right Thing (and some ice cream), lead to a beautiful relationship that’s inspired us all.

Before their departure from the White House, the couple shared plenty of loving and candid moments. Between events and leisure time, the Obamas would often create viral moments from simply being themselves. The behavior hasn’t changed, with the former FLOTUS posted a cute throwback to their recent vacation in the British Virgin Islands.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕 A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

The photo has racked up a million likes since Obama posted it Tuesday (Feb. 14) morning. Now that we’re left in the feels over the picture, we’ve decided to take a look back at their other adorable moments. Check them out in the gallery above.

