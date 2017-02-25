Barack Obama has mostly been laying low since wrapping up his presidential term, but the former POTUS reemerged in New York City this week to spend some time with his daughter, Malia. The duo hit up a Broadway production The Price at the American Airlines on Friday (Feb. 24) night.

After the show, father and daughter posed backstage with members of the cast, before exciting out the theater’s side door to cheering crowds.

READ: Morehouse Flips Presidents’ Day To ‘Obama Day’

Malia is currently living in New York, and interning for the Weinstein Company. Meanwhile, her father has been feeling the love from the Big Apple.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

And in case you haven’t noticed, Barack looks happy AF these days. Peep photos from his night out with Malia below.