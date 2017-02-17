Bebe Rexha Debuts New EP, ‘All Your Fault: Pt. 1′

Bebe Rexha is not only gearing up for her first headlining tour, but she also gifted fans with a new EP titled All Your Fault Pt. 1

After lending her pen game to superstars like Eminem, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and more, the singer/songwriter is looking to smash Billboard on the solo tip. Already, her single “I Got You” is steady rising on the pop charts.

Bebe’s friend G-Eazy pops up on rambunctious cut “F.F.F.” — and Ty Dolla $ign assists on the rowdy track, “Bad Bitch.” Fans can grab Bebe’s debut album All Your Fault here.