Belly And Nav Take A Serious Road Trip To “Re-Up”

Last year was extremely busy for Belly. After dropping two mixtapes and committing his talents to Roc Nation, it’s understandable for the Palestinian rapper to crave some time away from his hustle to refuel — and re-energize himself. However, it’s hard for the rapper, songwriter, and producer to just get away without putting in some type of work. It’s just not his nature.

For his latest visual, Belly takes off in a jet-black Mercedes to find some solace outside of the studio with his VHS camcorder at hand and a sexy passenger in the backseat. Eventually he comes across a dive bar and shoots some pool as another hot woman stares at him from afar. Belly takes his time to “re-up” on his sanity while his NAV-assisted track serves as his theme song.

Watch Belly’s new video for “Re-Up” below.