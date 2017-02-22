Belly returns with his Future-assisted visuals for the rapper’s dark track, “Frozen Water” — which was featured on the Roc Nation signee’s 2016 mixtape, Inzombia.

The duo gives off a spooky vibe throughout the Rollo Jackson-directed video as they creep around a run-down motel. Conspicuous events, such as women taking a dip in high heels and a man showering in a suit, transpire in the oddball flick.

Belly is expected to release another project in the first half of 2017. The 32-year-old has kept himself busy on the Rubba Band Business Tour with Juicy J over the past weeks. There won’t be much time to rest, though. Belly is joining Rae Sremmurd and 6LACK on the North American leg of The Weeknd’s Starboy Tour, which is set to begin on April 25 in Vancouver.

