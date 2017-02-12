When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins, most of the Internet reacted as if they were invited to the baby shower, and then quickly wondered what Bey’s pregnancy meant for her Coachella performance. Queen Bey, who earned nine nominations for Lemonade at the 2017 Grammys, gave fans a preview of what’s to come when she hit the Grammy stage.

Taping into the strength of motherhood, a visibly pregnant Bey proved stellar performances don’t always have to have elaborate choreography. With a hologram of black women behind her along with a fleet of dancers at her feet and plush rose pedals, Bey performed “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” and put everybody in their feelings.

Check out Beyonce’s performance below.