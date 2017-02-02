Beyonce displayed her best attempt at breaking the Internet yesterday, (Feb. 1) announcing that she’s pregnant once again – This time with twins. The viral photo, which she posted on her Instagram account, just eclipsed the eight million “Like” mark in less than 20 hours, making it the most liked photo in the app’s history, surpassing Selena Gomez’ Coke post. Queen B also blessed fans with a series of maternity photos which were released on her official website, along with a poem from famed poet and Lemonade collaborator, Warsan Shire.

READ: Blue Ivy’s Going To Be A Big Sister! Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

Mother is a cocoon where cells spark, limbs form, mother swells and stretches to protect her child, mother has one foot in this world and one foot in the next, mother, black venus

Fans and followers have already placed bets on the gender and names of the children as well as the odds of either of the twins having a chart-topping song or becoming president in their lifetimes.

Beyoncé-Jay-Z twin odds @Ladbrokes, includes names, sex of twins, if one will have a No. 1 single, and if one will grow up to be president. pic.twitter.com/88ZL0SYaUA — Jason Logan (@CoversJLo) February 2, 2017

The Awol Erizku-directed portrait was accompanied by the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

READ: World Stop: Beyonce Is Having Twins And The Internet Can’t Take It

If this doesn’t make your heart melt… A photo posted by Billboard (@billboard) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:54am PST

See the additional pics that popped up on Beyonce.com which very well might be from the same Erizku-directed photo shoot below. There are also some heartwarming images from deep in the vault of the Knowles family over the years. Congrats to Bey, Jay, and Blue!

Beyoncé’s underwater maternity photos 💙 🌊 pic.twitter.com/4HfVdNqNIG — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé & Blue (and the twins) 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/klBfjgB34L — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017