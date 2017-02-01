Now this is how you ring in Black History Month.

Beyonce took to Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 1) to announce Blue Ivy will be a big sister…two times! The Grammy-award winner in a mysterious way announced she’s expecting twins!

READ That Time Nick Cannon Tried To Get Beyonce’s Phone Number And Mathew Knowles Wasn’t Having It…

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” Beyonce captioned.

READ House Call: Did JAY Z And Zaytoven Make Music At The Crib?

No word on if Beyonce and Jay will be the proud parents of two girls, two boys, or a boy and a girl, either way we’re glad the Carter clan is growing.

Congrats!