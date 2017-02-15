Bibi Bourelly Goes Through Everyday Struggles In Her “Ballin” Video

After receiving over 3 million streams on Spotify for her single “Ballin,” Bibi Bourelly finally gives thirtsy fans a video for her biggest solo track to date. As we all should already know Bibi got her big break when she wrote “BBHMM” for Rihanna’s ANTI album.

The visuals play right along with the song’s lyrics as we see Bibi go through everyday struggles. At one point she is fired from her retail job in the Big Apple. And to make matters worse, she needs to come up with rent money to keep a roof over her head. The artist tries her hand at various hustles — from selling art, singing on the subway, and even a makeshift house party.

Bibi gives a new definition to one of hip-hop’s favorite catchphrases, “Ballin” — not to be confused with the song released by Jim Jones in ’06. Bibi proves that wealth is just a state of mind.

