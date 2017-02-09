While Big Sean’s I Decided album makes its way to the top of the charts, the 28-year-old sat down with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to break down his latest album, his views on Eminem’s verse, Jhene Aiko, and his success in the rap game.

When asked about the controversial Eminem lyrics, Sean said, “First of all we’re talking about Eminem. I feel like he brought a whole new style to his catalogue, to the rap game just how he was describing all that stuff.” The Detroit rapper breaks down the process of getting his verse from Em, who also hails from Detroit, and is one of the most respected MCs in the game.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s musical relationship has been very evident, appearing on each other’s projects, and even forming the group TWENTY88. But when asked about any further involvement with Aiko, he admits he was attracted to her early on in their friendship. Aiko made an appearance on I Decided, and Sean confirmed that TWENTY88 has another project in the works.

Sean later discussed the importance of the Roc-A-Fella chain he received from Hov. The rapper also takes this opportunity to clear up a situation where he was seen shutting down a fan who was disrespecting his supporters during a show.

The physical copy of I Decided will hit stores Feb. 17.