Big Sean didn’t get slapped by a fan at an album singing event in New York City — but there was an attempted altercation. Video of an unknown man being tackled and subsequently arrested made its way around social media Friday (Feb. 17), fueling rumors that Sean had been the victim of an unprovoked attack.

Guy slaps Big Sean at meet & greet 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q1mkte5I96 — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) February 18, 2017

That’s not exactly how things went down.

Sean Don cleared up the confusion in a series of Tweets Saturday (Feb 18). “Look I never comment on this type of sh*t but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no sh*t like that,” he wrote. “Some guy waited in line in the cold since 10 a.m., bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard.”

According to the “Bounce Back” rapper, the man was recently released from a mental institution and hadn’t been taking his medication. The guy also claimed he was a writer for Jay Z, and Michael Jackson.

“I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs,” Sean added.

All the drama caused the Detroit native to end his album signing early, which he apologized for in another tweet. “I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans.”

Read Sean’s full recap of the incident below.

Look I never comment on this type of shit but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

