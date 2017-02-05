Fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, I Decided, Big Sean has released the music video for his single “Halfway Off The Balcony.” This is the rapper’s third video release from his newest project.

The visuals appear to depict an image similar to his album cover art. In the four-minute video, neon lights illuminate a residential area as the rapper’s unnerving track plays. The video seems to illustrate some sort of time warp, as Big Sean often swaps in and out of clips with an elderly man.

The video for “Halfway Off The Balcony” comes shortly behind the releases for his music videos for “Moves” and “Bounce Back.” Additionally, the Detroit native appeared on Hot 97 on Feb. 3, to spit a new freestyle. Just ahead of his album’s release, Big Sean took to Twitter to address his fans, tweeting, “I know what it feels like to be the underdog, to know you’re full potential and it not be recognized.” “All I can say is keep going, earn it! I got tears of joy in eyes, thankful to share this music. Thank you for giving me this moment,” he wrote. I Decided is out now, and check out the music video for “Halfway Off The Balcony” below.