Sean Don returned to successfully secure his second consecutive number one album, according to Billboard. I Decided, which was released on Feb 3, sold 151,000 equivalent units with 65,000 being actual album sales. This more than the initial projection of 140,000 by HDD. Keep in mind, he is yet to release physical copies of the G.O.O.D Music released project. Following her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga’s Joanne and Migos’ Culture albums round out the Billboard 200 chart’s top three.

In comparison to the Detroit native’s last LP, Dark Sky Paradise is Sean’s best selling album to date, with the 2015 project moving 173,000 units and 139,000 of those being traditional first week sales. Big Sean has been making major moves publicly with his album dropping as well, making an appearance to perform “Bounce Back” on Saturday Night Live last month (Jan. 21).

The grind doesn’t stop for the Finally Famous artist, as the 28-year-old tweeted out a pic with Jay Z rocking the signature Roc-a-Fella chain he gave him from Sunday’s Roc Nation brunch before the Grammy Awards.

Congrats Sean!