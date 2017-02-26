Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61 Due To Complications From Surgery

CREDIT: Getty Images

Bill Paxton, the Emmy-award winning actor who started in Twister, Titanic, Aliens, The Terminator, Predator and the HBO’s Big Love, died Saturday (Feb. 25) after suffering a stroke following heart surgery. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a representative for Paxton’s family said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native appeared in dozens of TV show and films throughout his more than 30-year career, including Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D., Harfeilds & McCoys, Apollo 13, and True Lies. Paxton’s latest roll was as Detective Frank Rourke in the CBS revival of the Denzel Washington film, Training Day. 

