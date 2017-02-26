Bill Paxton, the Emmy-award winning actor who started in Twister, Titanic, Aliens, The Terminator, Predator and the HBO’s Big Love, died Saturday (Feb. 25) after suffering a stroke following heart surgery. He was 61.

READ: Walk Down Memory Lane: The Best ’90s Movie Classics

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a representative for Paxton’s family said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native appeared in dozens of TV show and films throughout his more than 30-year career, including Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D., Harfeilds & McCoys, Apollo 13, and True Lies. Paxton’s latest roll was as Detective Frank Rourke in the CBS revival of the Denzel Washington film, Training Day.

Peep Twitter reaction below.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin’. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2017

A highlight of my career was working with the great Bill Paxton. Incredibly creative, inventive, with disarming humility. We love you, Bill. — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was gracious, fun and down to earth. Sent flowers once to thank me for an interview. A lovely, thoughtful, talented man. So sad. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 26, 2017

I’m devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 26, 2017

R.I.P. Bill Paxton he was a really cool guy, he came to a 36 mafia show with his kids #neverforget prayers up for the family — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 26, 2017

Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton, the only actor to achieve the industry’s biggest honor: being killed by an alien, a predator, and a terminator — Jonathan Doyle (@inpoliteco) February 26, 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017

Sad news about Bill Paxton – too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 26, 2017

What!!??? Bill Paxton??? Nooooo! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

READ: ‘Training Day’ To Become A CBS Series