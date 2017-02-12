It’s almost time for the 2017 Grammys.

Before the ceremony, Billboard will be live-streaming inside the official Grammy Museum (at LA Live) and on the red carpet outside the Staples Center for a two-hour pre-show broadcast from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Billboard News’ Chelsea Briggs and music editor Jason Lipshutz will be hosting from inside the Grammy Museum, while staff writer Adelle Platon and co-director of charts Keith Caulfield will be chatting with artists and celebrities on the carpet.

Along with the red carpet and Grammy museum festivities, other segments that will be featured in the live stream are exclusive Q&As from year’s Grammy nominees, behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the Grammys, and clips from the Clive Davis Party.

You can watch the stream down below or on Billboard’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, Spin, Vibe and Stereogum websites.

