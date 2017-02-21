After extensive talks of its pending drop, Birdman confirmed that Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V will be released this year.

Baby and Mannie Fresh caught up with Billboard to discuss the legendary group’s 20th anniversary, as well as Weezy’s highly-anticipated album during their homecoming party in their birthplace of New Orleans, La.

“You will get it this year,” Birdman said when asked about Wayne’s album release, and as far as their relationship goes, “Me and Wayne will be aight. I’ma make that work. That’s my son and I love him, and we’ll make it happen.”

Even through their very public feud, famed beatsmith Fresh managed to get Wayne and Birdman on one track called “Hate.” Fresh even hopped on a few songs on Tha Carter V, but hopes to make some changes to his contribution. “I think my songs should be revamped. I don’t know what the other songs are but I don’t like the songs that I did because it took too long to come out,” Fresh said before he went on to praise Weezy’s work ethic.

Birdman took the opportunity to also speak on the possible Cash Money reunion tour, revealing, “Really, Nicki been trying to do it, we all want to do it but we’ll see how it turn out around the summertime. It’s something we’re all discussing.” Fresh also chimed in on the topic, saying, “If people pay people, then that sh*t gon’ happen,” referring to the amount of money it would take to support the artists on the road.