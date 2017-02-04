Blue Ivy Cater is a 5-year-old mogul in the making. The kindergartner is reportedly prepping to launch her very own product line.

TMZ reports that Beyonce’s company filed documents to trademark the name “Blue Ivy Carter” (they attempted to trademark “Blue Ivy” in 2012, but the name was already taken).

Once the application is approved, BIC will be legally ready to start selling products, which reportedly include a fragrance, hair care items, clothes, video games, and more.

It’s never too early to become a mogul.

