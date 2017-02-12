The life of Bobbi Kristina Brown will reportedly be depicted in an upcoming biopic. According to the Jasmine Brand, TV One is working on the film on the 22-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Bobbi Kris died in July 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub, and subsequently placed on life support.

TV One feels that it can tell her story “in a way that will resonate with her fans,” a source told the site.

Vivica A. Fox is rumored to be playing BK’s aunt, Pat Houston, while Whitney, will be played by actress and singer, Demetria McKinney, who has made appearances on Devious Maids, Tyler Perry’s House of Pain, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

McKinney seemingly confirmed the casting news on Instagram Saturday (Feb. 11), sharing a photo of herself, possibly seated with the actors portraying Bobbi Kris and her boyfriend, Nick Gordon.

Fox, meanwhile, took to Instagram to commemorate the five-year anniversary of Whitney’s death.

“Can’t believe it’s been 5 years since we lost you QUEEN #WhitneyHouston,” she wrote. “Your music will live on 4EVER!! Thank you for blessing us with your beauty your voice and that FABULOUS smile! I miss you my dawling gurlfriend and hope you are resting in paradise!”

Peep both Instagram posts below.

Where do broken hearts go? #RIPWhitney #bobbikristina #nickgordon #WhitneyHouston #DemetriaMcKinney A photo posted by Demetria McKinney (@demetria4real) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

