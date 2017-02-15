Bow Wow had a few words for an Instagram user yesterday (Feb. 14), after they commented on his Valentine’s Day post. In the clapback, he implied that he gives women shine and that they “get hotter” after being around him.

READ: The #BowWowHive is Currently Highlighting Bow Wow’s Biggest Moments On Twitter

In the caption for the post in question, Bow Wow wrote that he was single on the nationally-renowned day of love because he has yet to find a woman who can handle his lifestyle and “deal with” his B.S.

“If being single and happy keeps an evil moody nosey a** woman away from me a day then I’m the happiest man on earth!” he wrote in the caption.

“AKA I’m lonely tonight,” the user wrote in an attempt to clarify the deeper meaning behind the post. Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) responded to the person by writing, “There will be a house full of women in my house tonight. Being lonely is the last thing bow wow worried about. TRUST.”

He ended his clapback with quite the revelation. “Every woman yall seen me with i put on! They got hotter and looked better once they got around me. Period!” he wrote.

READ: Bow Wow Revisits His Explanation Of “The Dab” In A New Interview

This wouldn’t be the first time Mr. Moss been clowned for his social media posts. Who could forget the time that Migos took him to school after he tried to discuss the origins of dabbing? Or his celebrated (however you’d like to use the term “celebrated”) return to the music game? Bow Wow is always keeping us entertained.

What do you think about this implication though? Sound off in the comments.