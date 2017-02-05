Houston native Bun B is representing the city in the best way possible with the Super Bowl in town. The UGK legend teamed up with New Era to release a limited edition collection of H-town themed lids just in time for the big game.

CREDIT: Annie Mulligan

The H-Town 9FIFTY Snapback capsule is now available at Lids.com, as well as in-store at The Galleria Mall location in Houston, TX. You can clearly see the Bun B influence in all four designs that sync up with the Houston professional sports team logos. The hats retail for $34.99 and can be picked up here!

VIBE caught up with the 43-year-0ld prior to Thursday night’s (Feb. 2) New Era launch event in Houston to speak about how the hat collaboration came about, his dream halftime performance, Skip Bayless, the Grammys and more.

VIBE: Talk to me a little about the New Era collaboration.

Bun B: Now come 2017 we have the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas and now you have New Era working with the NFL as well as the MLB and the NBA, so it was the perfect time and place to bring this all back together and create a new collection that could include other sports besides the Astros.

Did you have full creative control with designing the hats?

So what happens is New Era comes in with their design team and they let me know all the logos and different things that are available. Also the areas of the hat you could put things at. From that point on, it’s up to me on what I wanna do.

What is the inspiration behind the designs?

I kind’ve just take my cue from personal things that are cool to me when I’m buying a hat. You know, take a look at what’s available and make sure you don’t do something that somebody’s already done. Again, it’s all about finding your own little space while creating a hat you would want to wear.

These are going to be for sale online and in stores as well?

Yeah so they will be available on Lids.com, they go on sale Feb. 3 and if you’re in Houston you could come to the Lids store in The Galleria Mall, they will be available until they sell out. The hats are $34.99.

What’s next for you musically?

I’m in a new direction and place in life, I think that’s going to reflect heavily in the music that I’m making. Not in the sense that I’m gonna make music that won’t connect with people that I have before. But I think for people that have been following me and supporters of my music for the last 25 years, I’m probably in a different place than 25 years ago. So I want to make sure that I’m still leading those people in the right direction in this part of life.

Super Bowl pick?

You got your heart versus your mind. You wanna see the young Dirty Birds take it all the way, but your mind tells you it’s going to be very hard to beat the Patriots’ system. I got a friend on each team. My friend Elandon Roberts plays for the Patriots and my friend Jonathan Babineaux plays for the Falcons and I don’t want to put them in a difficult spot. I got two dogs in this race, so I’m going to sit back and watch.

How did you like being on UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless?

It was great, Skip has always opened the door for me, whether it was on First Take and now with UNDISPUTED, he likes people that aren’t afraid to debate and opinionated people. I don’t mind conversing and I don’t let him get under my skin. What ever he gives you, you just got to give it back.

Do you take his hot-takes on the show seriously?

I know certain things he feels deadly serious about, maybe every now and then they talk about a topic for entertainment value, but when he seems adamant and pounding the desk, he means that. Doesn’t mean he’s right. I give him credit for sticking to his guns.

What did you think of the LeVeon Bell diss track about Skip Bayless?

I gave him a C. It wasn’t great, that’s not his wheelhouse. Good thing for him to get some sh*t off his chest. You have to really go in the studio and record over and over. The lyrics are there, but there’s just a level of familiarity you kind of have in the studio, where it rolls off your tongue a certain way, you know.

Dead or alive, who would you want to see perform during halftime of the Super Bowl?

Probably Michael Jackson with Tupac and Pimp C.

Do you have any opinion on the Grammy Award nominations for 2017?

It is what it is, I’m happy to see different guys get awarded. I’m really proud of Mike Posner, I’ve known Mike for a long time, he’s worked his way up the beaten path and deserves his nomination. I think Chance The Rapper deserves his nomination, and I definitely think Anderson .Paak deserves his nomination. It’s going to be an interesting field that they drew from. I’d love to see how far Drake gets in this field, without actually doing the Grammy dance and not actually going out there.

Is there anything else the fans should know about the New Era hat collection?

It’s going to be in stores here at The Galleria Lids, as well as the Sneaker Summit boutique location and if you can’t get to Houston, Texas you can order them online from lids.com starting today (Feb. 3).