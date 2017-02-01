Camila Cabello’s BBC Radio 1 Performance Will Leave You Speechless

Camila Cabello’s single career is well underway after leaving Fifth Harmony in December of 2016. The 20-year-old’s “Bad Things” collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly has infiltrated the airwaves of every pop radio station and has peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of last week. The Cuban singer stopped in at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a chilling performance of the hit single, and her own rendition covering James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

Fans are here for Cabello’s tuneful vocals, as the former member of Fifth Harmony made her debut at the Live Lounge as a solo artist. Make sure to check out both goosebump-worthy performances, as Camila shines in incredible fashion.