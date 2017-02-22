Camila Cabello’s solo career is well underway since parting ways with award-winning girl group Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016.

The “Bad Things” singer took to Instagram on Friday (Feb. 17) to share a photo with megastars J Balvin and Pitbull, and it turns out the trio is, indeed, working on an upbeat collaboration that Latinos are sure to appreciate.

pa mi gente latina stand up A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“I’m most looking forward to just finding more about myself as a person. In creating these songs I’ve really had to dig deep into what I want to talk about and what I want to say. And not just how I’m feeling but what do I want to tell the world about myself. Like who am I? My culture, my heritage,” the X Factor alumna said in a recent interview with Billboard. “I just want to make music that I would want to listen to.”

There’s no word yet on when the new music will drop, but here’s a behind-the-scenes look, courtesy of Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca:

