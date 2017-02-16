After Cam’ron went on a revealing discourse on Instagram Live earlier this month concerning Jim Jones, he later engaged with Joe Budden in another war of words over what he initially said about his former Dipset brethren.

READ: Cam’ron Issues A Lengthy Response To Jim Jones On Instagram Live

During the latest episode of Budden’s I’ll Name This Podcast Later, he addressed Killa Cam’s revelations about copyrighting ByrdGang without Jones’ knowledge. Apparently, Cam’s alleged disloyalty rubbed the “By Law” rapper the wrong way,

“Dog, when he said, ‘You told me you wasn’t doin’ nothing with ByrdGang, so I copyrighted it,’ I would’ve fu**ed him up, immediately!” Budden reportedly said. “I’m fu**ing you up, I don’t care if you’re my brother. I don’t understand that.”

READ: Cam’ron And JuJu’s Dance-Off In Their Empty Living Room Is Truly Goals

Like any other rap beef, there was an exchange between the two. After hearing about Budden’s comments, the Harlemite clapped back on Instagram, reports XXL. He reportedly posted a screen grab of a text message he sent to the New Jersey native. In the message, Cam sent Joe a link to a website that published Joe’s claims, adding, “U can try to f**k me up now if u want.. where u at?”

CREDIT: Instagram

Before taking the post down, he wrote, “Somebody wake Joey up..Cause he ain’t gonna open my Dm…Despite what people think..I got genuine love for capo. We know each other’s families.. it would never go there (not on my end)..but u..U can’t afford these problems..U think Ransom was at your door.”

Still, Cam decided to make peace with Joe, and later apologized for his comments via Instagram, writing, “My apologies to joe just spoke to him..I jumped da gun.. My bad.. Brah Much love to u and the misses.”

A post shared by @mr_camron on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:20am PST

We’re glad to see that a reconciliation is in order for the pair.