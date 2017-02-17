Cardi B And Migos’ Offset Leave Little To The Imagination On “Lick”

Cardi B is kicking off her next musical endeavor off with a special Migo. The young entrepreneur releases a new single today (Feb 17) from her second mixtape, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2, “Lick” featuring Offset.

The Uptown representative isn’t playing any games as she takes no prisoners over the booming trap beat, rapping about making plays — and hitting licks against the opps. And don’t sleep on her syllables either because she doesn’t waste a single one as she spits hand and hand with Offset.

Her new mixtape, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2, is available now on iTunes.