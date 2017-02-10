Target called on quite the trio of artists to appear in their next campaign, which is scheduled to air during the 59th Grammy Awards this Sunday (Feb. 12). The unlikely collaboration of Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Yachty along with Mike WiLL Made-it on the production remixed the 1988 Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock hit song, “It Takes Two.”

“It was a great experience,” Lil Yachty told Billboard. “I got to bring my whole team out for filming so we had so much fun! It was fire.”

“It takes a village,” relayed the “Call Me Maybe” artist. “It takes a lot.”

Check out a preview of the Roman Coppola-directed commercial before it airs during Sunday’s (Feb. 12) 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

