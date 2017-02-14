Carlos Santana Says Beyonce Lost ‘Album Of The Year’ Grammy Because She’s “Not A Singer”

Carlos Santana
Adele may have thought that Beyonce’s Lemonade deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys, but Carlos Santana begs to differ. While neither of the ladies walked away  empty-handed at Sunday’s (Feb. 12) show, Santana feels Adele won the night’s biggest honor because Beyonce’s “not a singer.”

“I think Adele won because she can sing,” Santana said in an interview according to the New Zealand Herald.“She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

On the flip side, Santana feels Beyonce’s performances are more about fashion.

“With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at it’s just more like modeling kind of music– music to model a dress,” he said. “She’s not a singer, with all respect to her.”

The 69-year-old musician, who is currently touring in Australia and New Zealand, later clarified that his Beyonce comment was “regretfully taken out of context.”

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday (Feb. 14).

“I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person,” Santana added. “She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

