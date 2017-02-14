Adele may have thought that Beyonce’s Lemonade deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys, but Carlos Santana begs to differ. While neither of the ladies walked away empty-handed at Sunday’s (Feb. 12) show, Santana feels Adele won the night’s biggest honor because Beyonce’s “not a singer.”

“I think Adele won because she can sing,” Santana said in an interview according to the New Zealand Herald.“She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

On the flip side, Santana feels Beyonce’s performances are more about fashion.

“With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at it’s just more like modeling kind of music– music to model a dress,” he said. “She’s not a singer, with all respect to her.”

The 69-year-old musician, who is currently touring in Australia and New Zealand, later clarified that his Beyonce comment was “regretfully taken out of context.”

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday (Feb. 14).

“I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person,” Santana added. “She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

Peep reactions to Santana’s Bey comments below.

Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn’t miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017

When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I’m scared he’ll be assassinated. — Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017

Prince was a REAL guitar player and Carlos Santana makes margaritas. Don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/0csjnlDP3i — Blue Ivy’s Purse (@_catricia_) February 14, 2017

Hate to say it but Carlos Santana is right, Beyonce is not a singer but an amazing performer, one of THE BEST performers. — JackNewtown (@jacknewtown11) February 14, 2017

Carlos Santana just said what everyone who isn’t a angry black chick with a flower crown avi was thinking. — Chicago Joe (@adudeinaplace2) February 14, 2017

The fact that Carlos Santana said those comments after he’s performed on stage with Beyoncé at halftime and witnessed her talent is baffling — eh (@Bowtobee) February 14, 2017

