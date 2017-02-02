Chicago superstar, Chance The Rapper will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where he’s nominated for seven accolades, ABC News reports.

Music’s Biggest Night performer lineup just got bigger! Current seven-time GRAMMY nominee @chancetherapper will make his #GRAMMYs performance debut Feb. 12! ❤️ if you will be watching. A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:30am PST

“He said let’s do a good a** job with Chance 3, I hear you got to sell it to snatch the Grammy,” the independent artist rapped. But it looks like he received the Recording Academy’s attention on his own terms. This verse on “Ultralight Beam,” the opening track on Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo album, touched on the ineligibility of non-commercial releases, in most cases mixtapes, for Grammy nominations. Since the release of his Coloring Book project, the new dad managed to successfully campaign for the eligibility of streaming-only projects, and the Grammys have now allowed mixtapes to be considered.

Chance will line up against superstars like Drake, Anderson .Paak, and even his good friend Mr. West in certain categories, but he’s made it clear that his star power can move mountains, and even get free projects nominated for Grammys.

Chance is no stranger to performances coming off his “Coloring Book Tour” and having a few appearances on shows like Colbert, Saturday Night Live, and Ellen under his belt. We hope Chance takes home a few pieces of hardware, but what we know for sure is that he’ll be shaking up the stage like only Lil Chano can.