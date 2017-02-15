Someone Painted A Mural Of Chance The Rapper In L.A.

Artist Jake Merten, a Los Angeles transplant hailing from Chicago, wanted to pay tribute to his city’s favorite son, Chance The Rapper. To do just that, Mertens painted a mural of Lil Chano on Melrose Avenue in L.A. to honor the Grammy Award winner.

“Seeing Chance and his team grow over the last few years has been an inspiration as an artist and Chicagoan,” said Merten. “They have acted as a catalyst for a lot of change so far in the music industry, but also in our hometown. I can only see it keep coming.” Martens also said that he chose Los Angeles as the location for his work because the city is the “hub-of-entertainment.” He’s hoping that through the mural, Hollywood is “force-fed” the musician.

As for whether Chance, who recently announced his U.S. tour, has seen the mural, Merten is unsure. However, he said that the rapper’s manager Pat Corcoran has seen it.

Check out more of Merten’s work on his official website.