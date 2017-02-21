Chance the Rapper and Future continue to rack up an inhumane amount of wins in the genre of hip-hop. After linking on Chance’s Coloring Book album for their collaborative track, “Smoke Break,” the pair have been in the studio again.

On Monday (Feb.20), the three-time Grammy award winner shared a couple of Instagram posts previewing a new collaboration with the Atlanta star. The Chicago native captioned his post with #mypeak, which is possibly the name of the forthcoming song.

Over melodic piano keys, Future Hendrix can be heard crooning: “Head full of smoke/body full of ink…..as I’m lifting up the doors I’m dropping ashes on the seat/I ain’t barely reached my peak…”

#mypeak A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

At the 59th GRAMMY Awards, Chance garnered several wins for “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Performance” for “No Problem” with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and “Best Rap Album” for Coloring Book.

Late last year, Chance told DJ Semtex during an interview that he’s officially working on his debut album. “I probably put out an album. That’s what I’ve been thinking about,” Chance revealed. “I don’t know exactly the format every time I’m making something, but a lot of the times I have an idea. And, I think what I’m working on now is an album.”

