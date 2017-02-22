Rarely do Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden agree, but the two prominent radio personalities have found a common ground when it comes to 13-year-old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, better known to the Internet as the “cash me outside, how bow dah,” girl.

Somehow your cousin Danielle has merited a publicist, and said publicist has Charlamagne and Darden’s contact information. Whether it be to lengthen Danielle’s 15 minutes, or maybe the rent is due, a text was sent to both. While Charlamagne kept his response short and sweet, Darden added a bit more context.

The #CashMeOusside girl ain't catching any radio shine from #CharlamagneThaGod #PettyWap

It’s the period after Charlamagne’s “Absolutely not” that let’s you know how vehemently against this he was.

…. Hahahahahaha! Wish I could say "Fuck that lil girl.." But she's a child… So

Darden refrained from saying what was truly on his heart because after all, Danielle is still a teen, but the curve was still granted.

For those of you who actually have real responsibilities other than to keep up with the latest foolery on the Internet, Danielle was featured on Dr. Phil because her mother simply cannot handle her car-thieving, twerking teenage daughter. A segment that should’ve dissipated into nothingness took on a life of its own after Danielle uttered the words “cash me outside how bow dah” spawning her Internet celebrity, and now …here we are.

Whether Darden and Charlamagne no said for the culture, or simply because they’re not in the business of giving bad 13-year-old girls anymore shine, they are appreciated. (Tupac voice)