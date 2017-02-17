Charles Barkley isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinion. The TNT analyst fired back at Golden State Warrior Draymond Green Thursday night (Feb. 16), regarding his “slave master mentality” comments about the New York Knicks situation between team owner James Dolan and former player Charles Oakley. The response stemmed from Green speaking on his “Dray Day” podcast Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Mark Jackson disagrees with Draymond Green about his comment of Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/iaJDZ3aIgs — Adrian Mendoza (@doza321) February 12, 2017

“That’s a slave mentality — slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem,” said the former Michigan State Spartan.

Sir Charles felt compelled to shut down Green’s comparison. “That is just stupid,” Barkley told ESPN. “I don’t think you ever use basketball analogies to compare to slavery when guys are making 20, 30 million dollars a year. I just think that’s just stupid.”

Draymond has since clarified his “slave master mentality” comments, saying they came off the wrong way. “I never said James Dolan doesn’t have a slave-master mentality,” he stated. “I said when you look at something and someone is doing something for someone and all of a sudden they can’t anymore, that falls under the slave mentality.”

Barkley on Draymond and Wade defending LBJ: “This new generation, they all stick together. They all play together. They’re all AAU babies.” pic.twitter.com/n5KvWYrzfa — Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) February 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time the two subjects have gotten into it. Earlier in the month when LeBron James and Barkley had their back and forth, Green chimed in again from his podcast saying, “I’m all for destroying Barkley. You know, Barkley talks a lot. A whole lot for a guy who has not won a championship, which I have stated multiple times. I like to see somebody destroy Charles Barkley like that.”

Will the conversation continue with the two in New Orleans for All-Star weekend?