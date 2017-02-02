Charles Barkley Lets The Curse Words Fly During Rant At Nightclub

After LeBron James went on an epic post game rant on Monday (Jan. 30), calling out Charles Barkley for being a hater and taking shots at him personally, Barkley has fired back.

READ: LeBron James Claps Back At Charles Barkley In Epic Fashion For Being A ‘Hater’

Initially, James affirmed that he will not let Barkley tarnish his legacy, and called him out on all the personal attacks that have fell through the cracks. “I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that,” he told ESPN.

READ: Charles Barkley On Locker Room Talk: “It Stays In The Locker Room”

Now, according to TMZ, Barkley clapped back at James on Tuesday night (Jan. 31), at Koo Koo Room in Atlanta, Ga. Apparently, Barkley was spotted at the DJ booth, and shouted, “This is for all you fu**ing haters….For all you fu**ing haters, f**k y’all!”

While he didn’t call out James directly, it’s speculated that he was referring to him. Additionally, Barkley put on Nas’ “Hate Me Now” song, and said he plays it every morning when he wakes up.

Watch the full clip below.