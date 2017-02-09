The New York Knicks’ drama escalates off the court with an arrest of former franchise star Charles Oakley, who claims he was trying to protect himself.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

READ: LeBron James Strongly Disapproves Of Trade Rumors Concerning Carmelo Anthony And Kevin Love

It’s clear that the NYC basketball organization that we hate to love are pushing through some tough times, but on Wednesday night (Feb. 8), things took an ugly turn when Oakley was escorted out of the stadium, and later arrested.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that Oakley was trying to go after Knicks owner James Dolan, and in the process was asked to leave the stadium, which resulted in Oakley allegedly punching three security guards.

Oakley commented on the situation after being released from bookings, stating that him and a few friends were just trying to enjoy the game, and shortly after his arrival he was asked to leave. He also added that when he asked why he was being removed from MSG, a security guard revealed that someone ordered them to eject him from the arena.

“I’m a Knicks fan, I played here for 10 years. I love the Knicks. I love New York. I wish them all the success on the basketball court. I wonder why I’m not welcomed into the garden,” he said when he sat down for an interview with ESPN. “Someone walking up on you, you have to protect yourself in all manners. I’ve been in situations like this before, I’ve been jumped before, so in my mind if you see seven, eight, nine, ten guys walking up on you, you have to brace yourself and be ready for the challenge.”

READ: New York Knicks Considering Carmelo Anthony Trade To Los Angeles Clippers

Although it’s unclear on how he’ll be received at the Garden given his situation with Dolan, Oakley made it clear that he supports the boys in blue and orange, saying, “I’m a Knicks fan for life, no matter if I come back to the Garden or not. I played here for a decade, my heart and soul are here.”