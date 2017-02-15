NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups will be teaming up for the first time this summer in Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league. The All-Star duo will co-captain the “Killer 3s,” which will be sure to show off their jump shooting prowess from behind the arc and make use of the newly implemented 4-point shot. The pair last appeared in NBA games during the 2013 season and have enjoyed a nice career in broadcasting for ESPN off the court.

NEW TEAM: NBA Champions Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson will unite in the #BIG3 on KILLER 3s! pic.twitter.com/MDAmf40BUq — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 15, 2017

There will be a draft in the coming months to determine who will join Captain Jack and Mr. Big Shot on the court this summer to fill out the remaining spots on the Killer 3s 5-man roster. The two were known for being clutch performers as well as being some of the toughest defenders during their time in the league. Look for the competitors to add similar minded players this summer.

With all this reunion talk… Could a mid 2000s Lakers backcourt top Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson? #BIG3 pic.twitter.com/AyLCzb8Pa3 — BIG3 (@thebig3) January 26, 2017

This league definitely has a chance to be something special, be on the lookout for more information regarding a potential television partner and additional players joining in on the fun soon.

Congrats to Chauncey and Stack!

