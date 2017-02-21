A new court mandate has ordered Chris Brown to keep his distance from ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, after she accused the 27-year-old of verbal threats and physical abuse, reports The Associated Press.

Brown was reportedly instructed to stay 100 yards away from Tran. The mandate also prohibits Brown from contacting the actress/model after she stated in court filings that the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer had threatened her multiple times in December 2016.

Tran reportedly accused her ex-boyfriend of punching her in the stomach, and pushing her down the stairs. According to Tran’s filing, a police report on the incident was not evident, and the document did not confirm if anyone was present at the time.

Brown and Tran dated on-and-off after the singer assaulted Rihanna in 2009, right before the Grammy Awards that same year. Since then, the R&B artist went through several sessions of anger management and domestic violence counseling.

The court order was issued on Friday (Feb. 17), and demands that Brown surrender any firearms or weapons until a March 9 hearing begins.