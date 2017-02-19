Chris Brown is back and he’s going on tour. The singer took to Twitter on Feb. 18, to announce his full-length Party Tour, and revealed that he is also bringing along 50 Cent, French Montana, and many more.

The tour seems to be named after his newest single, “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, that is coming off of his forthcoming studio album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. It is unclear whether he plans to release the album ahead of the tour dates however. Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Dope’s Kap G will also be joining the tour. “Whens the last time you’ve been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING,” Brown exclaimed on Twitter. It’s definitely been a while since Brown blessed Team Breezy with a tour. Last year, the singer only did three live performances in support of his seventh studio album Royalty.

While it will be great to see CB on the road again, it is interesting that 50 Cent and French Montana have agreed to join him considering their history with each other. It all goes back to 2015, when French posted a video on Instagram dissing 50’s Effen Vodka. The Power actor then hit back with a video of his own, and that spiraled into a couple more exchanges. It’s unclear if the two squashed their beef, but seeing how they’re both on the tour flyer, it’s safe to assume they at least agreed to let go of the past.

The tour dates and locations have not been released yet, but for more information you can head over to Chris Brown’s official website.